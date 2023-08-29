Stoke City host Rotherham United in the second round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

These two Championship rivals meet at the bet365 Stadium tonight, for what should be an interesting match up in the Carabao Cup.

Stoke City have taken six points from their opening four games of the Championship season, falling to a 1-0 defeat at Millwall in their last outing.

Rotherham United meanwhile have just the one point to their name, with a penalty win over Morecambe in the opening round of the Carabao Cup being their only win of the season so far.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Stoke have had a bit of a mixed start to the season. They’re definitely showing signs of improvement from last season but with so many new faces in the side, it looks like they’ll need a bit of time to really get going.

“And they could use tonight’s game to get more to grips with each other. Rotherham have started poorly and look like early relegation contenders in the Championship for me.

“I think the Millers will put up a good fight, but in the end I think Stoke will get through this one fairly comfortably.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 2-0 Rotherham United

James Ray

“I’d be surprised if Rotherham are able to progress here. While Stoke haven’t started quite as strong as they would have hoped, they should have the quality in their ranks and the rotation options available to secure their place in the third round.

“The Millers could cause problems for the hosts at times but I fear the Potters will have too much for Matt Taylor’s side going forward.

“It remains to be seen just what sort of team the two sides field but ahead of this one, I can only really see a home win.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 3-1 Rotherham United