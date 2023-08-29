European giants in talks with Southampton today over potential deal for defender, says journalist

Bayern Munich are still in the race to sign Southampton centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap on loan, reports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Bella-Kotchap, 21, has been linked with a move away from Southampton since their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The German defender only joined from VfL Bochum last summer, signing a four-year deal with the Saints, but now it looks like he could be on his way back to Germany.

Last week, Sky Sports’ Plettenberg revealed that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were both keen, and now Plettenberg has revealed that Bayern are deciding over a move for Bella-Kotchap or Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.

Plettenberg also adds that Bayern are in discussions with Southampton today over a potential loan deal for Bella-Kotchap.

⚠️ FC Bayern is still in the race for Armel Bella-Kotchap as revealed! ➡️ At this stage it’s a decision between #Chalobah and Bella-Kotchap! #CFC 🆕 Bayern in talks and negotiations with Southampton today (loan)! #BVB is also pushing for the 21 y/o and has increased their… pic.twitter.com/wejUYLIhwK — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 29, 2023

The Saints paid a reported fee of £10million for Bella-Kotchap who went on to play 24 times in the Premier League last season, showing his quality and catching the eye of several clubs so far this summer; though it’s now Bayern who seem the most keen.

Bella-Kotchap to Bayern

A return to Germany and a loan move to Bayern could be very good for Bella-Kotchap. He’ll be playing for one of Europe’s best teams whilst Southampton vie for an immediate return to the Premier League, and he’d no doubt return a much better player after a season at Bayern.

But whether or not Bella-Kotchap would want to return after spending time with Bayern remains to be seen. The German giants might yet fancy an eventual permanert move for the player who has clear ability and bags of potential.

He’s yet to play this season and so his departure wouldn’t be a huge blow to the immediate chances of Southampton this season, but in the long-term, it could be.