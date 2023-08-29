Crystal Palace links to Southampton man reignited ahead of deadline day

Crystal Palace have been linked with a potential move for Adams, 27, this summer, with the Eagles on the lookout for attacking additions after the previous loss of Wilfried Zaha.

The Sun reported earlier in the month that Palace were ready to make a £10million bid for Adams, but then it looked like Everton were moving ahead in the race for Adams’ signature.

The Toffees’ links to Adams have since gone quiet and the club are pursuing other targets, potentially opening the door for Palace to swoop in for Adams.

Football Insider claim that the Eagles could make a late swoop for the Southampton man, who’s scored three in three in the Championship so far this season.

Adams to Palace

Adams has started the season well, and given his Premier League pedigree and also the fact that he’s out of contract at the end of this season, interest in his services is unsurprising.

Palace are in need of attackers and could be in the clear to sign Adams as Everton work on other deals. But expect there to be other teams keeping an eye on the Saints man as we near deadline day.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has already said he’s keen on keeping Adams at the club beyond this summer but the final decision may not be his to make.

It could be a testing end to the summer transfer window for Southampton who won’t want to leave this matter too late in case they need to sign a replacement.

Southampton return to action against Sunderland this weekend.