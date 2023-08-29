Charlton Athletic offered the interim managers’s job to Chris Powell at the weekend, only for the coach to reject the opportunity, as per the South London Press.

Charlton Athletic made the decision to part ways with Dean Holden after their poor start to the season continued with a 2-1 loss to Oxford United at the weekend. The move has surprised many despite the disappointing form, with a decent summer transfer window setting them up for a promising campaign.

A matter of days remain in the transfer window and with a couple more signings still needed, the initial excitement of what the season has turned to scepticism.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson turned down the opportunity to talk to the Addicks over the vacant managerial post and now, the South London Press has revealed that Charlton legend Chris Powell has rejected the offer of an interim job.

Powell is out of work after leaving Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month but after being asked about a return to The Valley, he decided the time isn’t right for the move.

What now?

It’s a blow for Powell to turn down a return but given that he was only offered the job on an interim basis, few will blame the former England and Tottenham Hotspur coach for opting against the reunion.

With some more additions needed, the club need to act quickly in their search for a new boss. If the Ferguson and Powell approaches are two options already crossed off, then it seems the Addicks are getting through their solutions pretty quickly after opting to part ways with Holden.

It won’t take long for questions to be asked of the new ownership if drastic actions like this fail to bear fruit but time will tell just who is to take the reins at The Valley.