Bristol City host Norwich City in the second round of the EFL Cup tonight.

Norwich City travel to Ashton Gate to face a Bristol City side looking top find some consistency in the early stages of the season.

Nigel Pearson’s Robins drew 1-1 with Hull City last time out but tonight, they turn their attentions to cup action. The first round saw them dismantle Oxford United at home, winning 5-1 to set up a clash with the Canaries tonight.

David Wagner’s side have started the season in really impressive fashion. They’ve only dropped points once, drawing 4-4 against Southampton. They claimed another impressive win at the weekend, defeating Huddersfield Town 4-0.

They progressed to the second round of the cup with a 1-0 win over QPR earlier this month.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While the cup may or may not necessarily be the priority of their Bristol City or Norwich City, both sides should be looking to claim the win here to get one over one of their divisional rivals.

“Looking at form and how these sides have started the campaign, you have to lean towards the visitors. Wagner’s men have been fantastic in the early stages of the season and made the most of a lacklustre Huddersfield display to make another statement win at the weekend.

“The Robins need to find a bit of consistency and a cup win might help them get a run going, but I can’t see that happening. I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Norwich City

Luke Phelps

“It’s been a mixed start to the season for Bristol City, who I was really expecting to start strong after making some impressive signings in the summer transfer window.

“Norwich meanwhile have started very well; perhaps better than I and many others were expecting, so tonight’s game should make for a very intriguing contest.

“It’ll come down to team selection and who fields the stronger side. But being so close to the start of the season, I expect both sets of players to be fit and up for this one.

“In that case then, I’ll say Norwich win.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Norwich City