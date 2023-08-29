Plymouth Argyle host Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Plymouth Argyle welcome Premier League Crystal Palace to Home Park tonight, where the Green Army will look to avoid a third-straight defeat in all competitions.

Steven Schumacher’s side have lost their last two in the Championship but remain in high spirits following their League One title-winning campaign last time round.

Palace meanwhile have won one, drawn one, and lost one in the Premier League so far this season, and they go into tonight’s game on the back of a 1-1 draw at Brentford at the weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Plymouth have held their own in the Championship so far this season, losing agains two good sides in Southampton and Birmingham City in their last two.

“But Palace have also done well in their first three games. They look solid this season and they have a good amount of depth in their side, so they could fancy themselves in the cup competitions this season.

“It should be an interesting game at Home Park tonight with both sides capable of winning. But I think Palace’s Premier league quality will shine through in the end.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-3 Crystal Palace

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

James Ray

“I can seen an entertaining game panning out here. Plymouth are a really strong side at home and with the support behind them under the lights against Premier League opposition, I think they’ll give them a proper game here.

“This is one of the ties you can see an upset in. If Palace rotate, the Pilgrims could just snatch a place in the third round.

“Ultimately though, that top-flight quality might just give the Eagles the edge, even with some changes. I can see Plymouth taking Palace the distance but the visitors will just get it done on penalties.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2-2 Crystal Palace (Palace win on penalties)