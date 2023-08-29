Barnsley are nearing a deal for Rotherham United striker Joshua Kayode, as per Doug O’Kane.

Kayode, 23, has one goal in five outings so far this season for Rotherham United.

His goal came in Rotherham United’s Carabao Cup clash against Morecambe.

He spent most of last season on loan in League One with MK Dons where he only managed nine appearances in all competitions.

Before that he featured often for the Millers in their promotion-winning season in League One. He played in 20 league games and scored once, assisting a further three during the 2021/22 season.

Now, it seems he may be on the move back to the third tier with Barnsley said to be getting closer to a deal.

Sounds like #barnsleyfc are getting close to bringing in striker Joshua Kayode from Rotherham. Not a done deal and other clubs in the mix, though. — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) August 29, 2023

Making it work

Kayode doesn’t have the best goal scoring record during his career so far.

His most successful year to date was spent with Carlisle United in League Two where he made 34 league appearances, scoring eight and assisting three.

There is a chance he needs a fresh start and Barnsley would be able to offer him that, however with Barnsley wanting to push for promotion it remains to be seen whether Kayode can really contribute enough to really help push them on.

Neill Collins’ side have had an inconsistent start to the season but they do have the quality to hurt teams this year.

The 23-year-old still has room to grow and develop as a player so Barnsley won’t be getting the finished article.

It will be interesting to see how this one progresses over this week as the deadline edges nearer.

Up next for Rotherham United is a trip to Stoke City in the Carabao Cup tonight. Barnsley aren’t in action again until this Saturday when they host Cheltenham Town in League One.