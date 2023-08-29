Portsmouth host Peterborough United in the second round of the EFL Cup tonight.

Portsmouth are looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a victory over League One rivals Peterborough United in the EFL Cup this evening.

John Mouinsho’s side have played out back-to-back 0-0 draws in frustrating games with Cheltenham Town and Stevenage. They progressed from the first round of the cup with a fairly comfortable 3-1 win over Forest Green Rovers earlier this month.

As for Peterborough United, they’ve dropped to consecutive disappointing defeats in League One.

A late defeat to rivals Northampton Town came courtesy of a freak goal and they fell to a 4-2 loss against Derby County at the weekend, with a dismal first-half display sending them into the break 4-1 down after a Martyn Waghorn hat-trick.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“After a bright start to the season against some challenging sides, the last two games haven’t been great for Posh. However, they’ll be hopeful of getting back on track against another tough side tonight.

“That said, I think tonight could bring another defeat for Posh.

“In terms of squad depth I give Portsmouth the edge and while Mousinho’s men can be a frustrating watch at times, they’re a side that gets points on the board. They don’t lose very often and I don’t think they will here. It would be another impressive win for Pompey, because Posh aren’t an easy opponent.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 2-0 Peterborough United

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Luke Phelps

“Posh have had a couple of bad results, but they’re the type of team to go from a 4-2 defeat to a 4-2 win, so for Portsmouth this game is another difficult one.

“Pompey have looked good so far and this season might finally be the season where they break out of League One, though there’s definite improvements needed if they’re to do so.

“Tonight’s game is a very difficult one to call and I’m not sure how strong either side will line up, so I’ll predict a narrow win for the home side.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 1-0 Peterborough United