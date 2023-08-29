‘A close affair’ – Wrexham v Bradford City prediction: The72

Wrexham host Bradford City in the EFL Cup second round tonight.

Wrexham booked their second round spot with a penalty shootout win over Wigan Athletic earlier this month.

They’re still in search of some consistency upon their return to the EFL though. Phil Parkinson’s side have just one league win to their name but they’re unbeaten in five across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against MK Dons on the opening day.

Bradford City could do with finding some form too. The Bantams defeated Crewe Alexandra last time out and now have two wins, two defeats and a draw to their name in League Two.

Mark Hughes’ side also won their first round game on penalties, defeating Accrington Stanley.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This cup clash gives both Wrexham and Bradford City a chance to find some form against a tough opponent from the same division. A victory would do the winner the world of good as both these sides will probably be right up there this season.

“The hosts haven’t started as many thought they would but as many predicted, they’ve brought goals up from the National League with them, even without Paul Mullin.

“That could give them the edge here, with Bradford a little gun-shy at times. I’m going for a home win, and those in attendance could be in for another entertaining one.”

Score prediction: Wrexham 3-2 Bradford City

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Wrexham have just one win in their first five League Two outings. Phil Parkinson’s side appear to be struggling to settle down to life in the fourth tier, but despite not winning much, they also seem a very tough side to beat.

“Bradford City are another of League Two’s sides who have started the season in an unpredictable manner. Their recent 1-0 win sets them on the right path, but with two tough games this week I’m not sure they’ll be able to build on it.

“I expect this will be a close affair, but Wrexham’s first round win gives me more faith in them here.”

Score prediction: Wrexham 3-1 Bradford City