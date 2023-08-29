Silko Thomas is set to join Leicester City on a free transfer despite Sunderland’s interest.

Thomas, 19, is a free agent following his release from Chelsea’s academy.

The young winger is an exciting prospect yet to make a mark in senior football.

He was on trial with Sunderland earlier this summer and talks were ongoing between club and player.

But, now it seems he has opted to join the Foxes instead.

Here we look at three alternatives Sunderland should consider…

Alan Virginius

The young Lille winger was recently subject to a Sunderland bid. (25.08.23, 16.30).

Lille rejected the €5million proposal from the Black Cats, but that’s not to say a deal is dead this summer.

Tony Mowbray could do with depth on both flanks and the 20-year-old made 15 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

He seems an exciting talent and one that would certainly fit the mould at Sunderland.

Alexander Aravena

Another man previously linked with Sunderland is the Chilean talent Aravena.

The Black Cats reportedly held interest earlier this summer and whilst talks have gone cold since, it cannot be ruled out.

The 20-year-old is a hugely popular attacker in his home country and it seems a big future lies ahead of him.

He would provide ideal competition to Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts and could even fill the void left by Amad Diallo’s departure last season.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The Crystal Palace winger has been linked with several clubs this summer following a successful loan spell at Charlton Athletic last time around.

The recent departure of Wilfried Zaha has likely halted the potential loan outgoing of Rak-Sakyi, but that hasn’t stopped many sides from monitoring him.

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon those sides include Sunderland and he could be the perfect man to replace Amad given his frequent goal contributions in League One last season.