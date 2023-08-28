West Brom, Stoke City, Birmingham City and Burnley are all interested in free agent right-back Reggie Cannon, as per the Daily Mail.

Cannon, 25, spent three years in Portugal with Boavista before his exit earlier this summer.

His deal was terminated with alleges of unpaid wages and now, he’s drawing interest from the Championship.

The Daily Mail reports that after winning his dispute over the unpaid wages, Cannon is on the radars of Stoke City, West Brom and Birmingham City. Premier League new boys Burnley are also interested as he looks to continue his career in Europe despite offers to return to the U.S.

Cannon previous played in the MLS with FC Dallas, managing 75 appearances for the club before his exit. The right-back is also a 28-time United States international, becoming a regular in the national side since making his debut in 2018. As well as playing as a right-back, Cannon is also capable of a role further forward as a wing-back.

Championship bound?

Cannon is a good age and he comes with a good level of experience behind him for both club and country. He offers an athletic presence on the right-hand side, allowing him to get involved in attacks while also have the defensive abilities to play a valuable role at the back too.

After a turbulent summer with a wage dispute, a move to the Championship could be perfect as he makes his next steps.

A spell out of the game might mean he needs a bit of time to get up to speed but as a free agent, he’d be a real bargain. West Brom, Stoke City, Birmingham City and any other clubs keen wouldn’t have to get a deal done before Friday’s 11pm deadline either given his status as a free agent.