Swansea City set sights on Bristol City star and Bundesliga defender

Swansea City are interested in Bristol City’s Zak Vyner and FC Koln’s ex-Birmingham City defender Kristian Pedersen, according to the Daily Mail.

Swansea City could see some more movement in the closing stages of the transfer window. Incomings and outgoings are possible with defender Nathan Wood being heavily linked with a move to Russell Martin’s Southampton.

Now, the Daily Mail reports that after Wood said he wants to make the Saints switch, two new defensive targets have appeared on Swansea’s radar.

It is said that Bristol City academy graduate Vyner is a target alongside Danish defender Pedersen.

Vyner’s deal is up at the end of this season and has caught the eye since nailing down a place in Nigel Pearson’s squad. As for Pedersen, he’s been with FC Koln for a year, moving to Germany after his Birmingham City contract expired last summer.

He played 14 times last season, chipping in with two assists in the process.

Two solid targets

After finding his way out on loan and finally breaking into the Bristol City team, Vyner has emerged as a really solid Championship defender. At 26, he’s showing he can be a real asset at this level and as an option at centre-back and right-back, he could be a great addition for Swansea.

Pedersen would make for a solid signing too.

He’s a bit more experienced at 29 and he’s tested himself in both the Championship and Germany. He too can play as a full-back or centre-back and having made no appearances in Koln’s first three games this season, a return to these shores could allow him to find regular game time again.

Time will tell if the links develop into anything serious but Vyner and Pedersen would be a pair of solid additions to Michael Duff’s defence.