Leicester City are reluctant to loan Luke Thomas to Leeds United but he could emerge as a target for Manchester United, the Daily Mail has said.

Leicester City academy graduate Thomas hasn’t made any Championship appearances so far this season and it could be that he moves on from the King Power Stadium before this Friday’s 11pm deadline.

Speculation has ramped up regarding the 22-year-old and now, fresh claims on his situation have emerged from the Daily Mail.

It is reported that Leeds United have asked about a possible loan for Thomas as they look to improve their options at left-back but the Foxes are reluctant to send him to a rival club.

Manchester United are in the market for a left-back and could turn to Thomas too, it is added. Luke Shaw is out injured and with Erik ten Hag seemingly not too convinced with his options there, a move for the Leicester City man could come to fruition.

On the move?

While it seems unlikely that Leeds United will be able to strike a deal for Thomas at this stage, a move to Manchester United could be one to watch. The club are looking to add cover for Shaw and as a young English player, Leicester City man Thomas would be a solid option to turn to.

He doesn’t figure in the plans of Enzo Maresca it seems either, so a move away – be it permanent or temporary – could suit all.

Thomas has been a regular at youth level for England and has played 85 times for Leicester’s first-team since coming through the academy. He first made a name for himself in the 2020/21 season and notched 33 appearances in the following campaign.