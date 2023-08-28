Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda is set to undergo a medical with Fulham ahead of a move to Craven Cottage, according to the Daily Mail.

Swansea City signed German shot-stopper Benda in the summer of 2017. He’s had to bide his time for a chance with the Swans but after loan spells with Swindon Town and Peterborough United, he broke into the side last season.

An ACL injury stunted his momentum though and remains out to this day. However, despite the serious injury, it seems he’s set for a move to Premier League side Fulham.

After Ian Mitchelmore reported the interest earlier this summer, the Daily Mail has said that Benda is set to sign for the Cottagers. He is due for a medical today ahead of a proposed move to Marco Silva’s side.

Should Benda leave, he’ll end a seven-year affiliation with the club. In that time, he’s kept eight clean sheets in 31 outings.

A late summer move

Given that Benda has been out for much of 2023, it might be a bit of a surprise to see him move away, especially to a Premier League club. However, if he does join Fulham, he’ll be able to compete with and cover for compatriot Bernd Leno.

He’ll be hoping to prove his fitness and his abilities to Silva after a steady career to date. Benda really impressed on loan at Peterborough United and looked good when he broke into the Swansea team before his injury, so he’ll be hoping to kick on at Craven Cottage if the move transpires.

The move will end the 24-year-old’s lengthy time in South Wales but with his deal up at the end of this season, it means Swansea can get a fee for a player who might have left for nothing in a year’s time.