Standard Liege holds interest in Lincoln City man Danny Mandroiu, as per reporter Alexandre Peeters (via Stacey West ).

Mandroiu, 24, has an impressive two goals and three assists in five league outings so far this season.

The Irish attacking midfielder has been a key part of the Imps’ success so far as they sit 4th in League One having picked up ten points from the first five fixtures.

Last season he played in 25 league games contributing to ten goals and it seems he is on track to have his most successful senior campaign to date in England.

But, his performances have attracted interest with top tier Belgium side Standard Liege monitoring him in the final week of the window.

🔴 Le Standard de Liège suit de près Daniel #Mandroiu 🇮🇪, milieu offensif de 24 ans qui évolue à Lincoln City en League One 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. Le joueur a marqué 2 goals et délivré 3 assists en 5 matchs cette saison.#RSCL #Mercato — Alexandre Peeters (@AlexPeeters55) August 27, 2023

A big loss

The 24-year-old only signed for the Imps last season and it would be a shame to see him depart so soon after joining.

However, this is what happens when players thrive and show their class. It remains to be seen whether Standard Liege will make a concrete offer, but this is definitely one to keep an eye on as the window enters its final five days.

The versatile midfielder usually plays in a more attacking role but can fill a gap almost anywhere in the middle and the front three.

His contract expires next summer meaning Lincoln City may not be able to demand as high a price as they’d want for his services, but it would be hoped a replacement would still be targeted should he leave this week.

Lincoln City will be hoping to maintain their positive start to proceedings this week.

They travel to Bramall Lane in the cup to face Sheffield United on Wednesday evening before traveling to Bristol Rovers in league action this weekend.