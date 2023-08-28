Fulham are closing in on the signing of Leicester City man Timothy Castagne, as per The Athletic.

Castagne, 27, made 37 Premier League appearances for Leicester City last season.

He was the most used player for the club last season and despite their relegation he impressed at times throughout the campaign.

The Belgian defender is a proven Premier League quality player and it has looked as if he was going to leave for sometime this summer.

Reports now claim Marco Silva’s Fulham are closing in on the defender with a deal expected to be completed before Friday’s deadline.

A big loss

Enzo Maresca hasn’t used Castagne this season, he was an unused substitute last weekend against Rotherham United and it seems the club are bracing for his departure.

However, that doesn’t mean he won’t be a big loss. He is a very talented player and one that could’ve easily remained a regular for the Foxes as they attempt to return to the Premier League this season.

But instead it looks as if he will be playing at Craven Cottage this season as Fulham try and maintain their top tier status after a solid year last time around.

Leicester City have done well so far as many expected. Their summer business has been solid and their squad appears more than capable of achieving promotion this season.

However, nothing is won in the first month and they’ll need to remain ruthless and consistent if they want to succeed this season.

Up next for Maresca’s side is a cup clash away to Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday evening.

They then return to league action this weekend at home to Hull City with the hope of retaining their perfect record so far.