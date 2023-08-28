Leeds United have submitted a bid for Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka, as per Bild (via MOT Leeds News).

Tanaka, 24, has made three league appearances for the German side so far this season.

Dusseldorf have started quite well in Germany’s second tier, but now they could be set to lose their Japanese international.

The report states fellow German side Stuttgart recently made an offer of €2.7million which was rejected.

They have now signed an alternative and Leeds United have submitted a higher bid with hope a deal can be completed this week.

A shrewd signing

Tanaka has played fairly regularly for Dusseldorf over the past two seasons and the experience built up there will serve him well should he make the move to Elland Road this summer.

Daniel Farke has seen plenty of talent depart his squad this summer, and this week will be a busy one for the recently relegated side. But, if handled well, it could set them on the right path to success this season.

The signing of Tanaka would bolster an area of the Leeds United squad which currently appears quite thin. For a relatively low price this could end up being quite a good bit of business.

Leeds United picked up their first win of the season last time out against Ipswich Town. Their 4-3 win wasn’t as comfortable as they’d have liked, but hopefully the result kickstarts their campaign as they look to build on the back of the three points.

Up next for Farke is a midweek cup tie against Salford City before they look to make it back-to-back league wins at home to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.