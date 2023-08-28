Serie A side Salernitana are set to talk again with Leeds United in hope of securing a deal for Leo Fuhr, as per TuttoSalernitana (via Sport Witness).

Fuhr, 20, has been linked with a move to Italy for quite a while now.

The Norwegian defender has played in one league game for Leeds United so far this season.

He was left on the bench last weekend as Daniel Farke’s side won 4-3 at Portman Road ending Ipswich Town’s perfect start to life in the second tier.

After several weeks of reports linking Fuhr to Salernitana, the latest update suggests there’s still big hope of finalising the deal with new talks to open this week.

This comes after a previous report said the deal was imminent, but it was thought the fee became a sticking point.

Concluding the saga

Fuhr doesn’t seem to have a future at Elland Road and it seems the best move for both parties if they can get this one over the line before deadline day.

Leeds United will be hoping to challenge the top six in the Championship this season, but question marks remain over whether Farke has a squad capable of achieving an immediate return to Premier League football.

Time will tell on that front but for the time being they must ensure they make the right moves in the final week of the transfer window.

With time running out it seems Leeds United will be one of the busiest teams during the final few days of the window.

The win over Ipswich Town last Saturday gives them something to build on as they head to Salford City in the cup on Tuesday evening before hosting Sheffield Wednesday in the league this weekend.