Stevenage boss Steve Evans is currently in the frame to become the new manager at Hibernian, as per Pete O’Rourke.

The Stevenage boss has enjoyed a solid start to life back in League One.

The newly-promoted side sit 5th in the third tier after five games. They’ve picked up three wins and a draw only losing once to Reading.

So far Evans has earned a lot of plaudits and the experienced manager appears to be currently proving many people wrong.

The former Gillingham boss was appointed Stevenage boss in March last year and in his first full campaign at the helm guided his side to League Two promotion.

Now it appears, following the sacking of Lee Johnson, Hibernian are looking at Evans as a potential replacement.

Stevenage boss Steve Evans is in the frame for the vacant manager’s job at Hibs. #Hibs — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 27, 2023

A huge loss

The 60-year-old boss has spent most of his coaching career in England, but he spent most of his playing career north of the border and a return to Scotland may be on the cards.

Hibernian qualified for European football last season and the prospect of potentially managing in Europe for the first time in his career may prove a tough opportunity to turn down should Hibernian approach him this summer.

It will be very interesting to see how this one plays out, but given their dreadful start to proceedings Hibs will be looking to make a swift appointment, although it’s vital they don’t rush and make the wrong decision.

Stevenage would be losing a huge part of their current setup should Evans leave. He would be very hard to replace although the positive start to the season should give fans hope that the players will be able to provide similar results under a new coach if it came to it.

For now, Evans is tasked with preparing his side for the upcoming cup clash away to Exeter City on Tuesday evening which is followed by a trip to Leyton Orient in league action this weekend.