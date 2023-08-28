Lewis Baker and D’Margio Wright-Phillips could leave Stoke City this week, as per Darren Witcoop.

Baker, 28, is yet to feature for Stoke City with the midfielder sidelined through injury.

Wright-Phillips, 21, has played twice for Stoke City’s U21 side this season scoring once, but has failed to make an impact on the senior squad.

Alex Neil has enjoyed a busy and positive summer window so far. The Scot seems to have a squad more tailored to his needs now and the Potters could well be top six challengers this year.

However, with several incomings this summer the club need to balance the books and that does involve allowing some to leave.

Reporter Witcoop has now claimed Baker and Wright-Phillips have joined Josh Tymon in a list of players who could depart before Friday’s deadline.

Lots of movement at Stoke. Lewis Baker, who is close to full fitness, one to keep an eye on as a potential outgoing. Josh Tymon another on his way. Loan interest in young winger D’Margio Wright-Phillips, son of Shaun, from League One. #stokecity #SCFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 27, 2023

Heading in the right direction

Usually when teams are relegated from the Premier League they either make an immediate return or they at least push the limits of the top six or top two.

The Potters are yet to really do that despite suffering relegation back in 2018.

But, with Neil at the helm and the recruitment appearing more fine tuned than ever, it seems now may be the time for the club to start pushing up the table.

A loan move for Wright-Phillips would be smart. The youngster is yet to really find his feet in senior football and a move to a lower level would help him build some consistency and confidence.

It seems like a busy week lies ahead of Neil and his staff and it’ll be interesting to see what moves are made before deadline day.