Antonio, 33, has two Premier League goals in three outings so far this season.

The versatile attacker has been a crucial part of West Ham United’s setup for sometime now playing regularly for the club since 2015/16.

Last year his performances helped fire the Hammers to a European trophy, but now it seems his time at the club may be coming to an end.

Reports broke linking Antonio with a move away earlier this summer. And now it is said should West Ham United sign Youssef En-Nesyri this week then he wants to leave. Leeds United, Fulham, top tier Scottish sides and clubs in Saudi Arabia have been credited with interest.

A great capture

The 33-year-old would be a very smart signing for the Whites.

Daniel Farke’s side need some attacking reinforcement and not only does he bring that, but he also brings cover in several other positions across the park.

He’s not getting any younger, but he could still make an impact at this level and above for the time being.

Leeds United are hopeful of pushing into the top six this season and a player like Antonio would go a long way in boosting their chances.

He provides goals and assists, but it remains to be seen whether Leeds United have the capabilities to compete with the other interested clubs this summer.

If Antonio wants to play as much game time as possible then a move to Elland Road would arguably be the best option. However, it seems Leeds United may need to rely on deals being done elsewhere before this one has a chance of happening and for that reason they should line up other targets as well.