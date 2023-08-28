Barnsley man Liam Kitching is expected to stay at the club beyond this week despite past interest from the Championship, as per the Barnsley Chronicle.

Kitching, 23, has played in four league games for Barnsley so far this season.

Scoring once, the defender hasn’t really managed to hit the ground running this season and he was left out of Barnsley’s 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Boss Neill Collins admits he maybe shouldn’t have played him through injury, but he is hopeful of Kitching being back in contention for this weekend’s clash against Cheltenham Town.

The defender made 48 third tier appearances last season across both the league and play-offs, and this summer was subject of bids from Coventry City in the Championship.

Collins said earlier this month he was determined to keep Kitching at Oakwell, and now it seems that will be the case.

A strong sign of intent

It is thought the bids rejected by Barnsley from Coventry City were around the £3million mark and that shows the League One club aren’t just rolling over and are serious about their chances this season.

Collins’ side won on the opening day, but then struggled to build on that. However, their win over the Tics last time out is another strong showing against a side who were unbeaten before the clash.

Barnsley fans still haven’t seen the best of Kitching yet this season. And with him rested last week and the transfer speculation seemingly put to bed it seems now could be the perfect chance for him to get his head down and show the fans his quality once again.

Barnsley will be looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they travel to Cheltenham Town this weekend.