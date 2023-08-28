Blackburn Rovers alongside Premier League teams in race for Scottish teenage prodigy

Blackburn Rovers are among a host of sides keen on Hamilton Academical starlet Ryan One, the Daily Mail has said.

Blackburn Rovers have a number of promising players in their ranks, be it talents they have signed from elsewhere or ones they have nurtured and developed in their youth academy over the years.

Now, it seems they’re interested in adding another top prospect to their squad before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

The Daily Mail reports that Rovers are among the sides keen on Hamilton Academical prodigy One.

Sheffield United have invited the striker to train with them and he will begin with the Blades today. Burnley and Nottingham Forest are also keen to take a closer look at One too, so Blackburn will have a fair bit of competition if they want to get a deal done.

One, 17, is a Scottish youth international and has scored twice off the bench in four outings so far this season.

One to watch

At such a young age, One has already played 36 times for Hamilton’s first-team. He’s shown he’s got goals in him too having netted twice in Scotland’s League One so far. It might not be long before he’s on the move though, so he could be a player to keep an eye on over the final stages of the window.

Given some of the Premier League interest in the young striker, signing One would make for a great coup for Blackburn Rovers.

Time will tell if they’re able to get a deal done but Sheffield United look to be in a strong position after bringing him in on trial in the early stages of the week. It would be a good feeling to get one over rivals Burnley in the race for his signature, but it may well be that he ends up elsewhere.