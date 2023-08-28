Stevenage have enjoyed a positive start to life in League One following their promotion last season.

The club sit 5th in the third tier and have picked up an impressive ten points from the opening five games.

Steve Evans has earned a lot of plaudits for his success so far, but their momentum may be at risk of being halted with a recent report stating Evans is in the frame for the Hibernian job.

Stevenage boss Steve Evans is in the frame for the vacant manager’s job at Hibs. #Hibs — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 27, 2023

The loss of Evans would be quite devastating for the club, but if handled correctly they may still be able to maintain this positive form they’ve started with.

Here we look at three potential replacements Stevenage could consider should Evans leave…

Danny Cowley

The former Portsmouth boss has plenty of experience at this level and above.

Joined by his brother, Nicky, the Cowley’s have enjoyed somewhat of a fairytale story in management.

Their last couple of jobs haven’t gone the way they’d have hoped, but their Lincoln City success does appear to align better with a club in Stevenage’s situation and that could make this a good fit.

Cowley has the ability to really bring a club together and get the best out of what he has, which again may work quite well at Stevenage.

Lee Johnson

This one may be slightly far fetched, however Johnson may be open to a quick return to management following his sacking from Hibernian.

In somewhat of a straight swap, Johnson would bring experience that typically would warrant a job higher than this.

However, he’s struggled in the last couple clubs he’s been at and therefore he may jump at the opportunity to right the wrongs and straight back into a job.

Johnson won’t lack confidence and he can actually get his sides playing some attractive stuff, but consistency is usually the issue.

However, given the expectations at Stevenage it may mean this issue isn’t as deal-breaking as it has been in previous jobs.

Karl Robinson

Most recently the assistant manager at Leeds United, Robinson knows how to stabilise a side in League One.

The former Oxford United boss spent nearly five years at the club managing well over 250 games.

He did well with Oxford United and they became a side who were almost always solid in the third tier and at times even looked like pushing into the top six.

Things went wrong near the end of his tenure, but he’d be a safe pair of hands for what Stevenage would require should Evans depart.