Charlton Athletic have dismissed manager Dean Holden after five games of the new season.

Charlton Athletic currently sit 19th in League One after picking up just one win in their opening five games.

The Addicks have lost the other four despite many expecting them to push on this season and challenge for the top six.

Last weekend they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Oxford United which was their fourth league loss in a row this season.

Here we look at three replacements Charlton Athletic should consider to replace Holden…

Lee Johnson

The former Sunderland boss was relieved of his duties at Hibernian last weekend.

He has plenty of experience at this level and whilst he receives a fair amount of criticism, he can get his teams playing some decent stuff.

Consistency has always been his issue and that may be an issue if the Addicks pursue him as Holden’s replacement. However, there is little doubt that Johnson would be able to lift the Addicks out of the danger they’re in.

Darren Moore

Moore achieved promotion with Sheffield Wednesday last season but didn’t last the summer and he parted ways with the Owls after disagreements with the direction the club were heading.

He would be an exciting appointment for the club, but it may take some tempting given his recent success.

However, Charlton Athletic are a big club and Moore could well be the man to get them rolling in the right direction. This is arguably the most ambitious move of the three, however if the board want to try and get the fans on their side then ambition is needed in this appointment.

Jonathan Woodgate

The former Middlesbrough and Bournemouth boss has been out of work since 2021.

He has experience in the Championship and even managed to get the Cherries a top six finish during his short time at the helm.

He is back at Boro as a coach now, however he may be tempted away with the chance of becoming number one again.

The drop in level may be a blessing for Woodgate with the young coach still settling into life on the other side.

However, this could be a good appointment and as mentioned previously the lower league may give him a chance to really get his ideas across and really help a struggling club.