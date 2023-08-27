West Brom are keen to sell winger Grady Diangana before next Friday’s deadline, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

West Brom signed Diangana permanently in the summer of 2020, bringing him in after a thoroughly successful season on loan from West Ham.

It looked like a good deal too, bringing in a young winger with great promise off the back of an impressive campaign. However, the 25-year-old struggled to kick on in the years following the move and hasn’t made an appearance for Carlos Corberan’s side so far this season.

Now, after previous links with Burnley, Leicester City and Leeds United, reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that the Baggies are keen to sell Diangana before the deadline.

West Brom are keen to raise some more funds before the window shuts at 11pm next Friday and a Diangana sale would do just that. The DR Congo-born man has 15 goals and 11 assists to his name in 129 appearances for the club.

Best for all?

Diangana has shown what he’s capable of before and at 25, he still has time to find his feet after a challenging few years at The Hawthorns. Previous interest suggests a move is feasible too, but having been valued at £7m earlier this summer, time will tell if anyone will meet the demands of West Brom.

He doesn’t figure in the plans of Corberan and game time will be a must for the winger, so hopefully someone can conjure up the funds and give Diangana a fresh start before the end of the transfer window.

The ex-West Ham man has two years remaining on his contract so West Brom are within their right to demand that sort of money for a player they paid an initial £12m to sign. That said, after a fairly fruitless couple of years, clubs might struggle to justify that sort of money for him at this stage.