Watford have seen some talented players break through under their watch before going onto bigger and better things. Columbian prodigy Asprilla looks like he could be one of the next to do so, and he’s already drawn admiring glances from elsewhere.

The 19-year-old has been linked with both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

He’s already got three caps and a goal to his name for Colombia’s national team and now, reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that Asprilla’s eyes are on a move to the Premier League.

It is said that he’s keen on a switch as he looks to test himself in the top-flight.

Asprilla has played 41 times for Watford’s first-team, chipping in with a goal and two assists for the Hornets in the process.

On the way up?

Time will tell just how the rumoured interest in Asprilla develops but with the player seemingly interested in a step up to the Premier League, it could be that he’s tempted away from Vicarage Road before the end of the month.

As a 19-year-old, full international with three years left on his contract, Watford are in a good place. They won’t be forced to cash in but at the same time, they could definitely land a good fee for the attacking midfielder.

He’s yet to nail down a regular, starting role under Valerien Ismael. He’s come on as a substitute against both Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City while he remained unused off the bench in the 4-0 win over QPR on the opening day. Asprilla looks a really bright talent though, and the fact he’s on the radars of Newcastle and Brighton goes to show just how highly he is viewed.