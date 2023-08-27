Stoke City are open to selling left-back Josh Tymon before the end of the window, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Stoke City man Tymon, 24, has seen limited game time in the early stages of this season.

He was an unused substitute for the first two games before a 21-minute appearance against Watford. Tymon started against Millwall but came off at half-time as manager Alex Neil made four substitutes at the break.

There have been reports of interest from Leeds United and Swansea City recently and now, reporter Nixon has shared a new update on Stoke’s stance on his Patreon.

He says that Stoke City are open to selling Tymon before the end of the month.

The former England U20 international has two years left on his contract with the Potters but with Enda Stevens starting ahead of him in the early stages of the season, it could be that he has a better chance of finding more game time elsewhere.

On the move?

With Stoke city enjoying such a busy summer transfer window, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s a few sales before the window slams shut at 11pm. Tymon may well be one who heads out, but time will tell just how his situation pans out in the coming days.

The former Hull City man has played 121 times for the Potters since his arrival. He’s played as both a wing-back and full-back, chipping in with four goals and 11 assists along the way.

His contract means Stoke might be able to get a respectable fee for his services but it remains to be seen whether or not he does move and if so, just where he ends up. Leeds United and Swansea City would be solid options for Tymon as they both look to bolster their ranks.