Portsmouth are now closing in on the loan signing of Chelsea attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin, The News has reported.

Portsmouth have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window and while there still remains just under a week for some final bits of business, it would be a surprise if there is many more incomings at Fratton Park.

Chelsea youngster Anjorin is someone Pompey have been linked with all summer. It seemed that when Alex Robertson signed on loan from Manchester City that Anjorin wouldn’t be coming in, but Portsmouth’s hand has been forced by a couple of injuries.

The News reports that Pompey are now closing in on the loan signing of Anjorin after injuries to midfielder Tom Lowery and versatile attacker Kusini Yengi.

Anjorin, 21, mainly plays as an attacking midfielder but has been deployed out on the wing or in a deeper role as a central midfielder. His signing will cover nicely for injuries if the deal can be done.

Mousinho gets his man

Portsmouth’s interest in Anjorin has been well-documented and while it might have seemed like a move would fail to materialise after other additions, it looks as though John Mousinho will get his man before the window’s end.

Anjorin was a highly-touted prospect in Chelsea’s youth ranks during his breakthrough and he has played five times for their first-team.

However, loans with Lokomotiv Moscow and Huddersfield Town haven’t been particularly fruitful. Hopefully, a drop down to League One can see Anjorin get back to the high levels he showed in youth football. He was a prolific force from midfield at both U18s and U21s level and if he can find form in League One, he could prove a real asset for Portsmouth this season.