Nottingham Forest want to recoup what they paid for Lewis O’Brien last summer and that is causing a ‘headache’ for Leeds United, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Leeds United are in the market for more new recruits after picking up their first win of the new season at the weekend.

One man who has emerged on the Whites’ radar recently is Nottingham Forest midfielder O’Brien. He’s down the pecking order at the City Ground and a move could transpire before the end of the window if someone matches the Premier League club’s asking price.

Now, Alan Nixon reports on his Patreon that Forest’s demands are proving a problem for Leeds United.

He has said on his Patreon that Forest want to recoup what they paid to sign O’Brien from Huddersfield Town last summer, leaving the Whites with a headache.

The exact fee isn’t completely clear, but O’Brien was signed alongside Harry Toffolo in a double deal worth £10m. One would think O’Brien made up a decent chunk of that sum given just how impressive he had been in the Championship.

A deal to be done?

Given the midfielder’s place in the Forest squad, it feels likely that he heads for pastures new before next Friday’s deadline. The asking price could prove a hurdle for some, but time will tell if Leeds United are able to match the valuation after ramping up their recruitment drive over the last week or so.

O’Brien starred at Championship level previously and definitely looks like a player who could perform in the Premier League as well, even if chances at the City Ground have been limited.

The 24-year-old would be a star for the present and could be a midfield maintain for years to come, justifying a decent fee this summer.