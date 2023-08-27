Leeds United are expected to sign Rangers’ Glen Kamara next week with the midfielder already accepting the move, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds United’s interest in Finnish midfielder Kamara has been reported for some time now and with the Whites ramping up their transfer business over the last week or so, it seems the 26-year-old will be heading for Elland Road.

Reporting on Twitter, transfer guru Romano has said that the Whites have now lodged an official bid for the Rangers man as they look to get a deal wrapped up.

He adds that it is expected that the deal will be completed next week after negotiations entered the final stages. On the player’s side, Kamara has already accepted the move to Elland Road as he prepares to leave Ibrox after four-and-a-half years.

Leeds United have submitted official bid for Glen Kamara. Negotiations now at the final stages with Rangers. Deal expected to be completed next week, player has already accepted.

Kamara has played 193 times for Rangers, managing nine goals and 11 assists in the process. He’s mainly played as a central or defensive midfielder, also notching 52 caps for Finland.

Another incoming?

After demanding some new signings, it seems Leeds United are finally getting what they wanted.

Over the past week, rumours have been rife over potential additions while Championship talisman Joel Piroe has signed, since making his debut and opening his account for the Whites over the weekend.

Kamara would make for yet another impressive signing for Daniel Farke’s side as they look to build a side capable of winning promotion back to the Premier League. There is still work to be done, of course, but the showing against Ipswich Town and the claims of nearing deals for players like Kamara makes for good reading for the Leeds United faithful.

The hope will be that the deal can be wrapped up and Kamara can make a quick impact at Elland Road, just like Piroe has.