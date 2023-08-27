Sunderland and Coventry City played out a battling 0-0 draw on Saturday afternoon, both sides proving toothless in front of goal.

After drawing a blank, Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray told Chronicle Live of the challenging situation in their search for someone with a real ‘killer’ instinct in front of goal.

A loan deal for Fulham’s young striker Jay Stansfield fell through after the youngster chose instead to head for Sunderland’s Championship rivals Birmingham City.

This leaves the Wearsiders short on numbers up top. Portuguese youngster Luis Hemir is their only fit senior striker with the likes of Ross Stewart and Eliezer Mayenda on the treatment table.

With the closing of the transfer window less than a week away, boss Mowbray said that getting someone in might be a problem. He said:

“We’re always disappointed when we don’t score. We went through the whole of last season, just about, without strikers and we continue to do that.

“If there’s an excuse for us as a team, it’s that we don’t have killer – a number nine, a centre-forward. I’m not sure we will by the end of the window, because they are not falling off trees are they? It’s really hard to find them or to prise them away and get them out of clubs.

“We just need a little bit of help at the top end of the pitch.”

What if the week ahead brings no joy?

Some clubs are quick in the transfer window and have their business done and dusted early, their targets safely through the door and on the books. Sunderland have been busy in the summer window, bringing in a number of players. Amongst those arriving are the likes of Jenson Seelt, Jobe Bellingham and the earlier mentioned Luis Hemir and Mayenda.

Perhaps the most high-profile arrival is Badley Dack from Blackburn Rovers who has linked up with former boss Mowbray at The Stadium of Light.

However, a successful promotion charge often relies on having a natural striker spearheading the attack and regularly finding the back of the net.

Until players are off the treatment benches at Sunderland, Mowbray might be denied that luxury. It also appears that he isn’t too confident of having one in by next Friday, but time will tell what the next few days bring.