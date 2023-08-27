Everton see significant verbal offer for Southampton winger knocked back, Nice also keen

According to journalist Mike McGrath, Southampton are facing interest from Premier League side Everton and Ligue 1 side Nice for their wing star Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Sulemana was a January deadline day signing from French side Rennes, arriving at St. Mary’s Stadium as Saints battled against relegation from the Premier League. It was an unsuccessful battle and one which saw Ghana international Sulemana score two goals and register one assist in 14 Premier League games.

Relegation to the Championship has seen the south coast side open to players being poached by other sides. This seems the case here with Sulemana, McGrath indicating strong interest from Everton alongside that from OGC Nice.

Respected reporter McGrath tweets that both sides ‘have an interest’ in Sulemana and goes further to detail that interest from the Merseyside outfit.

Regarding that, he states that discussions have seen the Toffees verbally offer around £22m for the left-wing star. This has been turned down by Southampton who are holding out for £30m.

Everton and OGC Nice have an interest in Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana. So far in discussions, verbal #EFC offer (approx £22m) has not been accepted. #SaintsFC valuation of £30m for Ghana international. Seen as player to fill void if Demarai Gray leaves @TeleFootball — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 26, 2023

Another high-profile exit?

Southampton have seen a number of high-profile players leave the club since relegation. This includes the likes of youngsters Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento as well as more established players such as James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Salisu.

Losing a player of the quality and potential of Sulemana, alongside the above departures, could possibly damage Southampton’s chances of regaining their top-flight place. He’s yet to play this season but if he was to stay, you’d fancy his chances of playing a pretty prevalent role.

The Saints have made inroads into replacing those that have left with Shea Charles, Mason Holgate, Flynn Downes and Ryan Fraser signing on.

The signing of left-winger Fraser could be the lynchpin here, an experienced player who could be a replacement for Everton and Nice-linked Sulemana.