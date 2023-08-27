Middlesbrough’s 16-year-old midfielder Finn Cartwright is a target for Chelsea, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough have seen some top players come through their ranks over the years and teenage midfielder Cartwright looks like another Boro academy talent who could be destined for a bright future.

At just 16, he made his debut for the club in the EFL Cup against Huddersfield Town earlier this month. Cartwright has already played 11 times for the U18s and has an U21s appearance to his name, while he’s also in England’s Young Lions setup.

Now, it is claimed that the midfielder is drawing interest from the top.

TEAMtalk reports that Chelsea are plotting a move for the Middlesbrough youngster as they look to bolster their esteemed academy. The Premier League giants often make high-profile moves for players across the globe and it seems Cartwright is the latest talent to emerge on the radar at Stamford Bridge.

Heading for the top?

Cartwright is still very much in the formative years of his academy career but having appeared in Michael Carrick’s first-team already, he’s clearly someone who is highly-rated by Middlesbrough.

Of course, clubs’ ultimate aim is with academy players is to supply the first-team with talented players who can go on to become key assets and lauded figures among fans. However, a big part of it is giving players the chances they deserve and if the door opens for Cartwright to make a move to Chelsea, it could prove a chance too hard to turn down for both the player and the club.

Chelsea have given plenty of academy players chances to thrive in recent years and their Cobham academy has produced a whole host of top talents. Giving Cartwright the chance to follow that path could be best for all, but time will tell just how his situation pans out.