Bolton Wanderers are keeping tabs on Peterborough United hotshot Jonson Clarke-Harris, reporter Darren Witcoop has said.

Peterborough United star Clarke-Harris was made available for transfer earlier this summer after he entered the final 12 months of his contract at London Road. A move hasn’t transpired yet, which is somewhat surprisingly for a player who has netted 76 goals in 152 games for the Posh.

Rumours are ramping up over a possible exit though with former club Bristol Rovers linked. Now, another League One side is said to be keeping tabs on the striker.

Darren Witcoop has revealed on Twitter that Bolton Wanderers are ‘watching developments’ over Clarke-Harris. It comes amid Watford and Stoke City’s apparent interest in Dion Charles, as Wanderers would need to sign a replacement.

Bolton watching developments over future of Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Bristol Rovers among clubs keen but Bolton need a replacement if they lose Dion Charles with Stoke interested in the Northern Ireland international. #scfc #stokecity #pufc #posh #BWFC #bolton — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 27, 2023

Aside from Northern Ireland international Charles, Ian Evatt has Victor Adeboyejo, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Cameron Jerome and Dan Nlundulu as options at the top of the pitch, so there is some decent depth already.

On the move?

With Clarke-Harris in the final year of his contract and Posh open to a sale at the right price, it feels likely that he heads for pastures new before the end of the window. Even with how important he is, Posh won’t want to lose him for nothing if they can still get a decent fee for him before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

Whoever signs him will be getting a proven goalscorer, especially at this level. He starred with Bristol Rovers before his move to Posh and since then, he’s shown that he’s got the ability to perform at Championship level too.

Clarke-Harris has been a real talisman for Posh in recent years and now has 100 League One goals to his name. Time will tell just where he ends up though amid interest from both Bolton Wanderers and Bristol Rovers.