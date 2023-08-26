Coventry City host Sunderland in the Championship this afternoon.

Coventry City come into this one having started the season well. Even in their opening day defeat to rivals Leicester City they looked more than capable of having yet another positive campaign in the second tier.

Sunderland beat Rotherham United 2-1 last weekend and whilst it wasn’t vintage it got the job done and there’s a chance that relieves some pressure off the young Black Cats squad going into this one.

Sunderland team news

Chris Rigg, Elliot Embleton and Jenson Seelt could all make the bench this weekend after the trio missed last weekend’s clash against the Millers.

Striker signing Eliezer Mayenda remains out with a hamstring injury picked up in his first training session with the team.

Sunderland suffered a big blow with Patrick Roberts sustaining a minor hamstring injury which will rule him out until after the international break next month. Joining him on the sideline is fellow winger Jewison Bennette who also misses out with a back injury.

Elsewhere, Jay Matete recently had surgery on his knee and Aji Alese is still recovering from a thigh injury.

Ross Stewart remains out until late September, whilst Corry Evans may not make a return until the turn of the year.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

Ballard

O’Nien (C)

Cirkin

Neil

Ekwah

Clarke

Jobe

Pritchard

Hemir

Mowbray is likely to keep most of the same squad who picked up the win last weekend. The only change may come as Luis Hemir returns to striker for Bradley Dack who has spent the past two outings trying to play as a false nine, but it’s evident to see it hasn’t really worked.

Jobe will probably keep his place linking the midfield with the attack following his brace last weekend and with Mowbray given no reason to change the backline it seems they will remain the same.

Roberts’ absence will likely give a spot in the XI to either Alex Pritchard or Abdoullah Ba. Pritchard is the most experienced option and whilst he isn’t a natural winger it wouldn’t be surprising to see Mowbray try and play in a fluid fashion which could see Jobe pull wide at times.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.