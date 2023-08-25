Johnson, 23, was linked with a potential move to Southampton earlier this week, with the Saints in the market for a full-back addition.

But Football League World are now claiming that West Ham appear unlikely to let Johnson leave for St Mary’s before the September 1st transfer deadline.

It comes amid separate reports that the Saints are closing in on loan deals for Everton’s Mason Holgate and Newcastle United’s Ryan Fraser; Holgate can operate on either side of defence and Fraser could perhaps as well.

Southampton and West Ham have already done business in this summer’s transfer window, with James Ward-Prowse making the move from Southampton to West Ham and Flynn Downes heading the opposite way on loan.

The likes of Joe Lumley, Ryan Manning, and Shea Charles have already signed for Southampton this summer.

Moving on…

Russell Martin’s Southampton are making waves in the final week of the summer transfer window.

They’re about to get a long-term target over the line in Holgate, and another proven Premier League player in Fraser, with the additions of both making for a good summer transfer widow at Southampton.

Martin may still fancy another full-back despite bringing in Holgate, though, after the Saints sold Tino Livramento to Newcastle United earlier in the summer.

But should the window end with deals for Holgate and Fraser then it’ll surely be deemed as successful one for the Saints, who could also offload a couple more names before September 1st.

Southampton return to action against QPR tomorrow, with kick off at 3pm at St Mary’s.