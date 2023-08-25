Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has ruled out the chances of a loan exit for young forward Jewison Bennette.

Sunderland signed Costa Rica international Bennette last summer, bringing him over to the Championship at just 18.

Now 19, Bennette has 11 Costa Rica caps to his name. He’s also played 19 times for the Black Cats across all competitions, chipping in with two goals and an assist along the way.

Questions have been asked about what this season could hold for the youngster though. He’s been an unused substitute in all three Championship games so far, with his only outing coming in the EFL Cup against Crewe Alexandra. However, manager Mowbray has moved to rule out a potential loan exit for Bennette.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray stated that even if he wasn’t injured, a loan move is off the cards as they look to bed him into life at the club further. He said:

“Jewison is injured at the moment, so he won’t be involved this weekend. He’s had a back spasm.

“I don’t think it’s going to be this window for Jewison. I think he needs bedding into the club, keep learning the language and understanding the demands of the club. And then hopefully he can make more of a breakthrough, because he is undoubtedly talented.”

He later went on to add:

“I don’t see him going anywhere over the next week other than working on getting himself back fit and getting himself back in contention for selection.”

Taking their time

Of course, game time is important for the development of young players and if Bennette isn’t going to get too many chances with Sunderland this season, the idea of a temporary move isn’t the worst.

However, as Mowbray has said, the Costa Rican talent is still getting used to life in England and as a Sunderland player. It’s equally important that Bennette is learning his trade in the right environment and an element of risk comes with loaning a player out when they still need to settle into the lifestyle and demands of a new league and country.

If he stays at Sunderland, he can get first-team appearances here and there with some added minutes in the U21s perhaps while continuing his development under the watchful eye of Mowbray and his backroom team. Patience could be a virtue for Sunderland as they look to ensure Bennette maximises his potential in the years to come.