Swansea City are looking to beat Hull City to the signing of Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, reports The Athletic.

Davis, 25, looks set to be on the move this summer, with the Championship looking like the Aston Villa man’s likeliest destination.

Hull City are working on a deal to bring the attacker to the MKM Stadium. It’s said that the Tigers have agreed a £2million deal for the striker but that personal terms are yet to be agreed upon.

And now, Hull look like they’re facing fresh, and strong competition from Swansea City for the signing of Davis, with Swansea having just netted £10million from Leeds United who’ve snapped up Joel Piroe.

The Athletic report that Swansea are in talks with Villa over a potential deal for Davis, who the Swans view as a potential replacement for Piroe.

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

A good replacement?

Replacing Piroe with Davis may be a bit underwhelming for Swans fans. He’d had good and bad spells in Championship loan moves in the past but the idea of Davis scoring the same amount of goals as Piroe seems like a farfetched one.

Still, Davis along with Jerry Yates gives Michael Duff two solid options in attack and between them, they could spearhead a potentially strong Swansea frontline.

And beating Hull to the signing could be tricky. Swansea have some money in the bank and Villa will no doubt just accept the highest offer for Davis, but Hull seem to be a lot further down the line for a potential deal for Davis.

It looks like a two-horse race now and who wins remains to be seen. But Davis certainly looks like he’ll be on the move before September 1st.