Everton striker Tom Cannon is believed to be of interest to Swansea City, reports Planet Swans.

Swansea City have just offloaded Joel Piroe to Leeds United in a deal worth an initial £10million, and now Michael Duff’s side look set to put that money to use on a potential replacement.

Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis is linked but Planet Swans say that Swansea City remain keen on Everton’s young striker Cannon, who has interest from a number of Championship clubs right now.

Preston have been linked throughout the transfer window but the 20-year-old remains at Goodison Park for the time being, with the Toffees seemingly unsure on what they want to do with Cannon this summer.

A loan move has looked like his likeliest outcome, but it’s been suggested that Everton could look to offload him permanently, with an £8million price tag mentioned.

Cannon to Swansea

Cannon is hot property right now, but Everton need to make a clear decision on what they want to do with him this summer.

Should the Toffees fail to do so then Cannon could end up spending the first half of this season on the peripheries of the side, which would be no good for anyone involved.

Sending him out on loan again remains a strong possiblity but if they can pocket £8million for him, then it could also be good business from the Toffees.

And Swansea could have that much to spend on the player after selling Piroe, though whether the Swans would consider spending that much on one player remains to be seen, if not unlikely.

Swansea City return to action away at Preston north End in the Championship this weekend, with kick off at 3pm on Saturday.