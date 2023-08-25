Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Millwall: Defender potentially sidelined

Stoke City head to Millwall in the Championship this weekend.

Stoke City head to The Den on Saturday afternoon, where they face a former manager in Gary Rowett.

The former Potters boss is one of the longest-serving in the Championship now having taken over at Millwall back in 2019, following a turbulent half-season with Stoke.

Alex Neil is now the man in charge at the bet365 Stadium and he’s overseen an impressive summer transfer haul, with the Potters signing their 14th player of the summer in Wouter Burger this week.

Against Millwall last season, Stoke lost both times, and both without scoring.

Team news

Michael Rose is a potential doubt for tomorrow’s game after sustaining a groin injury in the last outing v Watford, but Tyrese Campbell could be in contention this weekend after stepping up his recovery from a thigh injury (StokeonTrent Live).

Lewis Baker and youngster Emre Tezgel remain sidelined for the Potters, and whether or not Burger is in line to make his debut remains to be seen.

Predicted XI

Travers (GK)

Tymon

Wilmot

Stevens

McNally

Hoever

Thompson

Laurent

Johnson

Wesley

Vidigal

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

With Rose potentially missing out, Neil could have a big of a defensive dilemma on his hands.

After a positive performance against Watford though, expect another 5-3-2 set-up with two advanced wing-backs, with Josh Tymon coming into the XI – he could slot straight in for Rose or go out on the left, pushing Enda Stevens into the middle.

Other than that, we should see an unchanged line up from the one that beat Watford last time out, though Neil certainly has a lot of rotational options should he wish to freshen things up.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.