‘Serious question marks’ – Watford v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Watford host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this weekend.

Watford were defeated against Stoke City last weekend. The game was quite a tight one, but Stoke City took their chance when it mattered and that was the difference. The Hornets will be looking to mount a top six push this season and this is a good test to see just how much they’ve improved from last season.

Blackburn Rovers are yet to really get going. They won on the opening day and have picked up just one point since. Their fightback against Rotherham United was a good sign, but falling two goals behind wasn’t.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Watford will back themselves coming into this one and rightly so. If they want to sustain a consistent top six push this campaign then these are the games they should take three points from. I do think there’s more to come from Watford yet, and a win here could set them on the right path.

“Blackburn Rovers were unlucky not to get in the top six last season. And now there are serious question marks over whether they’ve done nearly enough to mount another play-off push this time around. For me, I’m not sure and I think this season could be a struggle, but if they win this game they may begin to change some minds.

“But, I just don’t see it happening. I think Watford will learn from their mistakes last weekend and ensure this one sees all three points go home with them.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

James Ray

“It’ll be interesting to see just how this one pans out. Both sides have recorded a win, a draw and a defeat in their opening three games but if one is to snatch a point, I’d be leaning towards the hosts.

“That said, I’ve got a feeling the spoils will be shared here. Watford have what it takes to fight for play-off football this season but their last two results haven’t exactly been convincing. The same goes for Blackburn, losing late against Hull last time out.

“Harry Pickering’s suspension weakens them but I’ll back Rovers to take a point back to Lancashire.”

Score prediction: Watford 1-1 Blackburn Rovers