Sunderland have taken an interest in released Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw, reports Sunderland Nation.

Forshaw, 31, remains a free agent after his release from Leeds United at the end of last season.

The central midfielder spent five years at the club and made 91 total appearances, having previously played for the likes of Everton, Brentford, Wigan Athletic, and Middlesbrough.

And now Sunderland Nation have exclusively revealed that the Black Cats are showing an interest in Forshaw, writing that the Englishman is a ‘serous target’ as the club looks for bodies in the middle of the pitch.

It’s also added that Sunderland will have to ‘beat off competition from several other Championship clubs’ to sign Forshaw this summer.

Names like Elliot Embleton and Corry Evans remain sidelined, leaving only the likes of Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah available to play in the deeper-lying midfield positions.

Sunderland have so far signed seven new players this summer, bringing in Jobe Bellingham and Bradley Dack to bolster their midfield options, though both are playing in more advanced roles at the moment.

The Black Cats are also in the market for a new striker before September 1st.

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

Forshaw to Sunderland

Sunderland have a lot of work to do in the final week of the window. They desperately need at least one more striker and they could do with another central midfielder too, and Forshaw seems like a good option.

He’s experienced in both the Championship and Premier League and available on a free transfer. But beating what is likely to be a number of clubs to his signature will prove tough.

Sunderland though is a very attractive club to play for right now and the project at the club would surely prove enticing to Forshaw as he weighs up his next move.

Sunderland return to action away at Coventry City this weekend, with kick off at 3pm on Saturday.