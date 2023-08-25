QPR team news and predicted XI to face Southampton: Key duo potentially doubtful

QPR head to Southampton in the Championship tomorrow.

QPR make the journey down to the south coast to face Southampton tomorrow afternoon, in what promises to be another tough outings for the R’s.

Russell Martin’s Saints are unbeaten in the league so far this season, winning two and drawing one, and going into this game on the back of a 2-1 win at Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

The R’s meanwhile have won one and lost two in the league this season, narrowly losing at home to table-toppers Ipswich Town last time out.

Team news

Ahead of tomorrow’s game, R’s boss Gareth Ainsworth gave Sinclair Armstrong the all-clear after he was forced off in the last outing v Ipswich Town, though Sam Field and Chris Willock could be potential doubts for tomorrow.

Ainsworth said both had a couple of days off after last weekend but he expected both to return to training ahead of this game – whether they play a part remains to be seen.

Ainsworth also went on to say Lyndon Dykes is close to making a return and that Jake Clarke-Salter is in contention for this weekend.

Jimmy Dunne remains the only long-term absentee.

Predicted XI

Begovic (GK)

Paal

Fox

Cook

Kakay

Colback

Dozzell

Chair

Richards

Smyth

Armstrong

Field’s potential absence could mean a first start for Jack Colback who made his debut in the second half of the game against Ipswich Town last time out.

Elsewhere, Taylor Richards could come in for Chris Willock and play in the middle of an attacking midfield three, in an otherwise unchanged line up for the R’s.

Tomorrow’s game promises to be another tough one for QPR, but with a win in their last away outing against Cardiff, Ainsworth will look to keep things positive and optimistic ahead of tomorrow.

Kick off is at 3pm.