Oxford United have made a bid upwards of £500,000 for Fleetwood Town striker Jack Marriott, Joe Crann has reported.

Oxford United were linked with former Peterborough United and Derby County man Marriott earlier this summer, reportedly seeing a £400,000 bid turned down.

The rumoured interest from the U’s comes after he netted eight goals in 19 games for Fleetwood Town over the second half of last season. He was unable to nail down a regular role with Posh, resulting in a January move to Scott Brown’s Cod Army.

Now, with a week left in the window, new claims of Oxford’s interest have emerged.

Reporting for 3addedminutes, Joe Crann has said that the club have now made a bid upwards of £500,000 for Marriott in an effort to tempt him to the Kassam Stadium. It is added that if all goes well, a deal for the 28-year-old striker could be done in the coming days.

Marriott has 40 goals to his name in 93 League One games, winning the golden boot in his first stint at Peterborough.

An increased bid

After Marriott’s strong start to life with Fleetwood Town, Brown and co are probably keen on retaining his services beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

However, with a deal of over £500,000 in the offing, they stand to make a good profit on a player they signed for half of that in January. His contract runs until 2025 so there’s no pressure to sell, but with a profit on the cards, they could take the money now and reinvest before the window’s end.

For Oxford United, they’d be getting a striker who has always been prolific at this level. His movement and finishing abilities have made him a big hit before and he’s found some success in the Championship before too, netting 19 goals in the division.