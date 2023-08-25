Leeds United attacker Sonny Perkins is set to join Oxford United on loan, reporter Phil Hay has revealed.

Leeds United youngster Perkins has caught the eye since joining from West Ham United last summer.

He has notched 13 goals and four assists in 24 games for the club’s U21s while also playing four times for the first-team. The 29-year-old got his first goal in the cup against Cardiff City too and relegation to the Championship looked like it might open the door to more chances in the senior setup.

Now though, it has been reported that Perkins is heading out on loan

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has said that the London-born forward is joining Oxford United on a temporary basis. He’ll further bolster Liam Manning’s options in attack with Perkins offering his services as a striker, winger or attacking midfielder.

Sonny Perkins heading out of Leeds United on loan. Season-long move to Oxford United. On the first-team fringes at Elland Road and wasn’t like to play much in the campaign ahead. Story @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/yJwBpSpYqH — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 25, 2023

He’ll compete with the likes of Mark Harris, Max Woltman and Gatlin O’Donkor for a place in the starting XI.

A good move for all?

While young players often land chances after relegation, it looks as though Perkins wasn’t going to have a role in Daniel Farke’s side. His promising displays for the U21s and goal against Cardiff City had some calling for him to be given a shot but with that not transpiring, a loan will be his best option.

Perkins should go well with the U’s. Leeds and Oxford are familiar with one another after Lewis Bate’s time on loan at the Kassam Stadium, and it’ll be hoped Perkins can enjoy a similar level of success.

Bate made a good impression in a tough season last time around but Manning’s side have looked much improved in the early stages of the season. That should only help Perkins as he looks to catch the eye away from Elland Road.