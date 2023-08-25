‘Obviously there’s risk’: Phil Hay shares his verdict on Joel Piroe to Leeds United

Leeds United completed the signing of Swansea City striker Joel Piroe last night, with the Whites paying an initial £10million fee for the Dutchman.

Leeds United though could end up paying a total of £16million for Piroe, who joined Swansea City from PSV for just £1million in 2021.

The striker has since netted 42 Championship goals for the Swans, leaving as something of a modern day cult hero.

He’s now embarking on a new chapter of his career with Leeds United who’ll be hoping that the 24-year-old can fire them to an immediate return to the Premier League after what’s been a tough start.

But Daniel Farke looks to be getting the backing he needs in this final week of the window with another player in Bayer Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri seemingly close to signing for Leeds United.

But Piroe looks like the marquee capture for the Whites and having his say on the move, The Athletic’s Phil hay posted on Twitter:

Obviously there's risk in everything but along with being a quality signing, Piroe is also a very obvious one and Leeds haven't done enough of those of the past couple of years. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 24, 2023

Respect for Piroe

Piroe perhaps hasn’t had the respect he deserves following his two-and-a-bit year spell at Swansea City.

Scoring more than 40 Championship goals across two seasons would often see a player snapped up by a top-end Premier League club, but Piroe has done so somewhat under the radar.

And he did it in a decent, but not promotion-challenging Swansea City side, so playing in a more attacking-minded and confident Leeds sign could see him net even more goals.

This looks like one of Leeds’ best signings in a long time and Piroe could well get off the mark this weekend when his new side travel to table-toppers Ipswich Town.