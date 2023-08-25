Newcastle United, Newcastle United man set for Southampton loan switch, says Keith Downie

byLuke Phelps
25 August 2023
Southampton are set to sign Ryan Fraser on a season-long loan deal from Newcastle United, reports Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

Fraser, 29, joined Newcastle United from Bournemouth in 2020, but the Magpies’ transfer business over the last two summers now has seen the Scot fall down the pecking order.

He featured just eight times in the Premier League last time round and is yet to feature this season, and now it looks like he’s set for a temporary exit from the club.

Sky Sports reporter Downie has revealed on Twitter this morning that Fraser is set to join Russell Martin’s Southampton on a season-long loan deal, after training away from the Newcastle first-team for a prolonged period of time.

Downie tweeted:

Southampton are also reportedly closing in on the loan signing of Mason Holgate from Everton, with the Saints having recently signed Flynn Downes on loan from West Ham too.

Luke Phelps
