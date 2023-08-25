Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy says he’d like one more new player before the September 1st transfer deadline, but played down the likelihood if it happening.

Lincoln City have had a positive summer transfer window thus far, bringing in some already-key players in names like Lukas Jensen, Reeco Hackett, and Ethan Hamilton among other names.

There’s a week left of the summer transfer window now with deadline day on Friday next week, and speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s home game v Blackpool, Imps boss Kennedy was asked whether any new signings are imminent.

He said:

“I think if something, [the] right thing comes up and suits all parties then yes. We’ve been really aggressive in our approach for players. I would like one more body ideally, but the board have been brilliant, been really supportive, Clive [Nates] and the rest of the board, so I’m not going to be knocking on his door.”

Kennedy added:

“But if something that is available, something comes up and it’s right for ourselves, the player, and the opposite club, we would like to do something. How highly likely, I honestly don’t know. We’re not in recruitment meetings every 10 minuets like we have been in the past.”

Lincoln City currently asit in 8th place of the League One table after the opening four games of the season, having take seven points from those four games.

Blackpool meanwhile sit in 11th and have drawn their last three games 0-0.

New signings?

Lincoln City have a much more balanced squad than last season. And Kennedy has a lot more squad depth too, noticeable on his match day benches with his second half substitutions having so far played a huge part in wins over Wycombe Wanderers and Shrewsbury Town last time out.

Another attacking addition could be ideal for Kennedy, or perhaps another name in central midfield. His defensive options are stocked up after recent loan arrivals of Jack Burroughs and Alex Mitchell, and injuries have yet to set in, so all is looking well ahead of tomorrow’s game v Blackpool.

Kick off is at 3pm.