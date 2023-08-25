Leicester City have completed a deal to sign Yunus Akgun from Galatasaray on a loan-to-buy deal, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Leicester City have been credited with interest in Akgun this summer as they look to add some new options out wide.

Stephy Mavididi has signed on the left and now, it seems Turkish star Akgun is inbound too.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the 23-year-old’s move to Leicester City has been completed. He’s now on his way to the King Power to complete his medical tests before the deal can be finalised completely.

Akgun arrives on loan but there is a €10m buy option, which becomes an obligation if he plays 25 games.

Akgun has spent his entire career to date in Turkey. He’s managed six goals and assists in 61 games for Galatasaray since coming through the academy but he first caught the eye on loan at Adana Demirspor, where he notched 16 goals and 10 assists in 70 games over two seasons.

Another eye-catching signing

Akgun is a five-time Turkey international’s and having caught the eye in the Super Lig before, the hope will be that he can really make a name for himself in the Championship.

The initial loan means that if he doesn’t impress, Leicester can opt out of signing him permanently, barring him hitting the 25 appearance marker. However if he hits the ground running and becomes a hit, there’s already an agreement in place to keep him at the King Power for good.

Akgun mainly operates on the right but as a left-footer, he is comfortable on the left too. He mainly looks to cut in from the wing though, arguably where he is at his most dangerous.